AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $322.00 at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $319.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.59.

Insider Activity at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.