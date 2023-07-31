BMO Capital Markets Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $175.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 7.5 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.32. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $145.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.