Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.21.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

