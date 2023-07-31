Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, analysts expect Aeterna Zentaris to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on AEZS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Featured Stories

