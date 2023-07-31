Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.90. 11,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.57. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

