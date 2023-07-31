AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.65. 24,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MITT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.