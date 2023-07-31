AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.
NYSE:MITT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.65. 24,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -38.10%.
Several research firms recently commented on MITT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
