AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.65. 24,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MITT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

