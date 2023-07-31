Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 98,989 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 11,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

CSX stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

