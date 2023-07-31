Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.39. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

