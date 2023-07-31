DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.20 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.