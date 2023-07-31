Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

