Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

BSX opened at $51.69 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

