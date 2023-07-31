The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $117.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $119.41 on Monday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

