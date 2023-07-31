ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $718.37 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $716.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

