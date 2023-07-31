Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

Kellogg stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on K. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

