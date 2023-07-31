Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,137 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $223.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

