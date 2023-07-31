Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CVX traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.80. 1,767,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,822. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. The firm has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

