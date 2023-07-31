Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Argus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

