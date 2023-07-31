Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.25. 320,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

