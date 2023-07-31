Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 430 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 603,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,622,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

