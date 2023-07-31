Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.