Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.74. 597,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,123. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.