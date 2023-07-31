302,665 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,673,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Pegasystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -7.79%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

