FourThought Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.00 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 122.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

