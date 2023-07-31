Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.81 billion-$5.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,622. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $18,399,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

