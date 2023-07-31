StockNews.com Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

CRUS stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

