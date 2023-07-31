StockNews.com Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.50.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.0 %
CRUS stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
