Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) by 257.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 5,824,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 145,648 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,282,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,618,000 after purchasing an additional 294,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,774,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after buying an additional 125,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,557,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 280,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at $255,380.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,472.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

