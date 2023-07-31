NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.49, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

