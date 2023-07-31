Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 346 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.15.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

