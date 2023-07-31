RF&L Wealth Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVDA stock opened at $467.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

