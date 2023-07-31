1,323 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $169.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

