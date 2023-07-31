Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 11,098.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,928 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,058,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 70,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,316,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 249,846 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $52.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

