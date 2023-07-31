Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 269 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 80,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 53,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $124.48 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

