Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $176.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

