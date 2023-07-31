Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 530 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.66 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

