Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Chemours updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.27-$3.60 EPS.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $36.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chemours by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,745,000 after purchasing an additional 279,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,160,000 after purchasing an additional 136,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.