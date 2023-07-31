Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,368 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $4,035,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.4% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,530.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,225.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,210.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,210.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

