Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 33,389 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 393.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $723.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $724.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.36.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

