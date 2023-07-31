Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 91,649 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ventas worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

