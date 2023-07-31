Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

HZNP opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

