Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after buying an additional 422,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after buying an additional 179,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,305.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,252.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

