Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 352,037 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352,037 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

