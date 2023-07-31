United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:X opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

