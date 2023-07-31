JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $222.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.62.

FSLR stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Solar by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in First Solar by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

