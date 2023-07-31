Emerald Advisers LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.8 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 over the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $135.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.04 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

