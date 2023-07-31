AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $319.82 on Monday. AON has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AON by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,696,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.80.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

