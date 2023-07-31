AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,784,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in AutoZone by 20.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AutoZone by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,260,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AutoZone by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,477.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,460.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,498.50.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

