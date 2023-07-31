Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Lowered by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 291,616 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

