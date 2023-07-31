MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Holdings Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 in the last three months. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

