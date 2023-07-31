Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 323 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $378.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.02 and its 200 day moving average is $347.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

