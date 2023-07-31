Hyman Charles D Sells 240 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $156.24 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

